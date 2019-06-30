Home

JAMES RUSSELL, 65, of Liberty, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
He was born in South Charleston to the late Oakey Lee and Betty Lou Adkins Russell. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Glenda Thompson; brother, William "Bill" Russell.
James was retired from the State of West Virginia as a supervisor of the sign and paint department. He was a member of the Lone Oak Church of God, Red House.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all, he loved spending time with his grandkids.
Surviving are his loving wife of 43 years, Debbie L. Edens Russell of Liberty; son, Chad E. Russell (Lori) of Red House; grandkids, Cody, Lindsey and Riley; sister, Anna Gould (Mike) of Columbus; brother, Tom "Doodle" Russell of Fraziers Bottom. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
At James' request, there will be no services at this time.
You may visit James's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family own and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Russell family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 30 to July 2, 2019
