Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV 25260
(304) 773-5561
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
James Timothy Branham Obituary
JAMES TIMOTHY BRANHAM, 46, of Belle, formerly of Mason, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home. He was born May 14, 1973, in Point Pleasant, a son of the late James and Juanita (McKinney) Branham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debora VanMeter.
James was a 1991 graduate of Wahama High School in Mason and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Marshall University. He was a manager for Cracker Barrel in Beckley and enjoyed reading, history and spending time with his daughter, Madison.
Survivors include his daughter, Madison Branham of Cabin Creek; brother, Greg Herin and his wife Marsha of Orlando, Fla.; sister, Jacqueline Curtis and her husband Brian of New Port News, Va.; brother- in- law, Henry VanMeter of Mason; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Huling Greene officiating. Interment will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Pt. Pleasant. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service on Monday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to help with final expenses. Please mail to Foglesong Funeral Home, P.O. Box 367, Mason, WV 25260.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com.
Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va., is honored to serve the Branham family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 2 to June 4, 2019
