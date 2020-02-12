|
JAMES "JIM" WALKER SR., 84, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 10, 2020.
He was born on August 9, 1935, to the late Homer and Goldie Walker.
James was a veteran of the Korean War. He was also a life-long mechanic on Spring Hill Mountain that could fix about anything. He loved to play his guitar and sing as well. He's a man that will be missed and loved forever.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Molly Walker; son, Timmy Walker; daughter-in-law, Connie Walker; grandson, Michael David; five brothers; and one sister.
He is survived by his daughters, Diana Johnson of South Charleston, Dreama Taylor (Scott) of St. Albans, Debi Daily (Donnie) of Virginia; sons, Roger Walker of St. Albans, Michael Walker (Denise) of Greeley, CO, James Walker Jr., (Mandy) of St. Albans; step-son, Steve Wilson of St. Albans; step-daughter, Vivian Murdock of Cross Lanes; special granddaughter, Ashley Johnson (Shane) of St. Albans; special grandsons, Brandon (Casey) and Brian Chandler; 11 grandchildren; 15 great - grandchildren; and one great - great - granddaughter.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Rev. Roy Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Johnson Cemetery, South Charleston.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 12, 2020