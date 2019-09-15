|
JAMES WILBUR ABBOTT, 65, of Maysel, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Wilbur and Ellen O'Dell Abbott. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Glennis Abbott.
James was retired from the State of West Virginia. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved his family.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Hubbard Hospice House for their kindness.
He is survived by sons Brian and Shawn Abbott; daughter, Tabitha Pickens; sisters, Joan Nichols, Becky Burdette and Gina Brown; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
As per his request, there will be a private service September 28 and the burial will be in the Payne Cemetery, Clendenin.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019