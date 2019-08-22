|
JAMES WILFORD WITHROW, 80, of Gauley Bridge, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at home in Gauley Bridge.
James was the son of the late Henry Withrow and Freda Tucker Buckner; and step father, Haymond Buckner.
He was of the Pentecostal faith, and loved to play music and sing in church. He was surely a Jesus man.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharye Withrow, and son, James Withrow Jr., and several siblings.
He was veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his daughters, Janet Withrow, Diana Withrow and Cheryl Wright; sons, John Withrow and Timothy (Hollie) Withrow; sisters, Ella Mae Comer, Carmel Campbell, Diana Snyder, Debbie Buckner, Mary Wolfe and Joyce Edwards; brothers, Jabo Buckner and Mark Buckner; six grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, with Pastor Ken Souder officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Friends may call from 12 to 1 p,m, service time at the funeral home Saturday.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Withrow family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019