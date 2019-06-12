|
|
|
JAMES WILLARD MONTGOMERY, "Jim," age 81, of Ellis Road, Linn, W.Va., departed this earthly life in the early morning hours of June 11, 2019, at the Louis A. Johnson Medical Center in Clarksburg, following a month long illness. Service will be conducted at the Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville, W.Va., at 10 a.m. June 15. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at the mortuary and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Ellyson Mortuary Inc. is honored to assist the family of James Willard "Jim" Montgomery.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 12 to June 14, 2019
