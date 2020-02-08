|
|
JANE ANN "JANIE" DOTSON, 74, of South Charleston, passed away on February 5, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Janie was born in Freeburn, Kentucky, on July 13, 1945, to the late William and Thelma Eldridge. She was a member of the Church of God in Jesus Name, in Thacker, West Virginia. She was a homemaker and her greatest joy was gatherings with her large family. She enjoyed cooking for them, as well as reading her bible and listening to gospel music. While all of her family held a special place in her heart, she was blessed to have Michael, Timothy and Carlee Dotson close by that she got to spend a lot of time with. She also had a wonderful caregiver, her granddaughter, Amanda Dotson, whom all the family is thankful for.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garley Dotson; son, Ricky Dotson; grandson, Michael Dotson; and three siblings.
Janie is survived by her children, Shelva (Alfred) Hill of Charleston, WV, Walter (Joanie) Dotson of Paintsville, KY, Garley Jr. (Marie) Dotson of Salyersville, KY, Carl Lee Dotson of Taylorsville, NC, Brian Dotson (Jessica Nicholeson) of Wayne, WV, Allen Dotson of Charleston, WV, Linda Pilkin of Michigan, Jerry Dotson of Phelps, KY. and Larry (Kim) Dotson of Ransom, KY; 26 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tex Eldridge of Grayson, KY. and Larry Eldridge of Phelps, KY; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service to Honor the Life of Janie will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 10, at House of Prayer Church, Dunlow, WV, with Pastor Leston Followay officiating. Burial will follow in Crabtree Cemetery, Dunlow, WV.
Family and friends may visit from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 9, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV. There will be a service following the visitation to begin at 7 p.m., with Minister Alfred Hill officiating.
Memories of Janie may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 8, 2020