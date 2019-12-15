Home

Jane Ann Young Obituary
JANE ANN YOUNG, 70, of Charleston, passed away December 12, 2019.
She was born November 16, 1949, in Charleston, to the late Robert and Mildred Reed. She was also preceded by a brother, Bill Reed.
Jane was retired from the State of West Virginia and enjoyed traveling, reading and working puzzles. Her most enjoyable times were watching her only grandson, Nicholas, whom she adored.
Jane is survived by her loving family, son, Steve and his wife Claudette; grandson, Nicholas; brother, Butch and his wife, Sue Reed.
Private Services will be held currently, with burial in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. A Celebration of Jane's life will be held at a later date and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Online condolences may be left at elkfuneralhome.com.
Elk Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is honored to serve the Young Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 15, 2019
