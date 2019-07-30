|
|
JANE ELIZABETH COMISKY, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House-West, South Charleston, WV, with her family at her side.
She was born in Charleston, WV. She was the daughter of the late Merrill Thurston Downe and Marie Marshall Downe.
Jane was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved cats, dogs, and all animals. She was an avid reader. Jane was a huge baseball fan and enjoyed watching her favorite team the Cincinnati Reds play. Jane was member of the D.A.R.
Jane was a graduate of Charleston High School, Morris Harvey College and received her masters degree from Marshall University. She was a school teacher and taught at Woodrow Wilson Junior High.
She was an amazing woman and loved her family especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Merrill Downe.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband of 71 years, Joseph Comisky; children, Janemarie (Gabe) Gabriel of Colbert, Georgia, William Merrill (Beth) Comisky of West Jefferson, North Carolina, and Martha C. (Rob) Ferrell of Charleston, WV; grandchildren, Jennifer (Roy) Stancill, Brian (Michele) Comisky, Katie (Josh) Warpenburg, Laura Comisky, John (Ann) Ferrell and Joseph William (better known as J.W.) Ferrell; great- grandchildren, Skylar, Kylan, Sierra, Campbell, Jackson and Davis; and many friends.
Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, where she will be entombed, with Rev. Dr. Jay Parkins officiating.
The procession will leave the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. to go to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers - please send donations in memory of Jane to: Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019