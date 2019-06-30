Resources More Obituaries for Jane Withers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jane Garrison Demarest Withers

JANE GARRISON DEMAREST WITHERS passed on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in peace surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 86. Jane was born on April 7, 1933, in New Brunswick, N.J., to the late Fredrick Van Buskirk Demarest and Myrtle Ramey Demarest.

She married her loving husband, the late Dr. Herbert "Scott" Withers, on February 25, 1956, in Plainfield, N.J.

Jane was a graduate of Plainfield High School in Plainfield, N.J. She late graduated from the University of Mississippi, with a B.S. in Dietetics and Nutrition in 1953. There she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority and continued to be an active member throughout the years. She then went on to complete her dietetics internship at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. Jane worked as a Registered Dietician at several hospitals and nursing homes in southeast West Virginia.

Together Jane and Scott were residents of White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., and Sanibel Island, Fla., and had three children. She was also an active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., and St. Michael's Episcopal Church on Sanibel Island, Fla. At St. Michael's, she enjoyed working at Noah's Ark thrift shop. Jane was a member of the Old White Garden Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Sanibel Captiva Sail and Power Squadron and was a Cub Scout leader. She also was a board member of the Women's Auxiliary of the American Dental Association. She enjoyed playing tennis, bridge, doing crossword puzzles, and making her famous pickles, "Jane's Gems." She also loved to travel and was lucky enough to explore many parts of the world throughout her life. Jane was always able to find a way to light up the room and she certainly never turned down a social occasion. Her wit and charm brightened the lives of the many who were blessed to know her. Jane was much loved by her family and friends and will be missed dearly by all.

Jane is survived by all of her children: Jennifer Johnson and husband Rick of Charleston, W.Va., Dr. Laura Withers-Boyles and husband Dr. Glenn of Fairmont, W.Va., and Alex Withers and wife Sharie of Athens, Texas; and her sister-in-law, Catherine Aker of Dallas, Texas. She is survived by her eight grandchildren: Joey Spano (fiance, Kacy), Dr. MacKenzie Boyles-Horan (husband, Dr. Sean), Liza Johnson, Allie Withers, Dillon Myrick (wife, Ashley), Catherine Boyles, Scott Withers and Megan Withers; one great - grandchild, James Scott Spano; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jane was known to her grandchildren as "Baba" or "Bubba."

She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Demarest Wastler; grandson, Richard Scott Johnson; and companion, Jim Jeter.

A celebration of Jane's life will be held at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7. A reception will follow at St. Thomas' Butler Hall.

Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.fordfuneralhomes.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 30 to July 2, 2019