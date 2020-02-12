|
JANE (DONALDSON) STRINGER, age 93, died on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at home in Charleston, WV, following an extended illness.
She was born on December 25, 1926, in Flemingsburg, KY, the daughter of the late Ovel Hull and Gladys Neal Donaldson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rev. Robert William Stringer; two brothers and sister-in-law, Houston Neal and Leoda Donaldson and James Powell Donaldson.
Jane graduated from Fleming County High School in 1945. Following high school, she attended Kentucky Wesleyan College in Winchester and graduated in 1949 with a Bachelor's degree in Education. It was there where she met and married the love of her life, Robert W. Stringer, on October 16, 1948. Jane taught multiple grades in elementary schools in Kentucky, Georgia, and West Virginia.
Surviving are daughters, Cynthia (Les) Stringer Haney of Westover, WV, and Susan Lattimer (Gary) Adkins of Huntington, WV; grandchildren, Gary Robert (Missy) Donaldson of Myrtle Beach, SC, and David Roy (Jill) Haney of Morgantown, WV, Ryan (Daisy) Adkins of Holly Springs, NC, and Rachel (Brian) Parker of San Antonio, TX; great - grandchildren, Dylan Casto, Tegan Haney, Rylan Haney, Hudson Haney, Graycen Haney, Steven Killen, Peyton Parker, Bailey Parker, Camden Shrout, Aiden Adkins and Grey Adkins. Jane's grandchildren and great - grandchildren brought countless hours of love and joy to her life. Her surviving brother is Nelson Garr (Betty) Donaldson of Lexington, KY.
Her love of children was evident throughout her life. In addition to her family, the children she taught in public and private schools were all "her kids," as well as the countless number of children she instructed in Sunday School at various churches which Robert served.
Her understanding, kindness, and compassion for all people was the hallmark of her life. She was an exceptional woman whose life should serve as a role model for us all. She loved her God and faithfully served Him daily. Helping others was her passion and purpose and those fortunate to have crossed paths with her were truly blessed.
Special thanks from the family go to three extraordinary friends, Glenna Beatty and Steve and Frani Fesenmaier, for their years of steadfast love and devotion to her.
A service to Honor the Life if Jane will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Charleston, WV, with Father Kim Webster officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 36 Norwood Road, Charleston, WV 25314.
Memories of Jane may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 12, 2020