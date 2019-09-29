|
|
JANET (PRITT) BOGGESS, 74 of Tuppers Creek, passed away September 25, 2019.
Janet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, an avid animal lover, enjoyed crafting, painting, flowers, gardening and serving the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Anna Pritt; loving husband, Emory Boggess; brother, Jimmy Pritt; sister, Mary Boggess; and granddaughter, Crystal Boggess.
Surviving are sons, Emory Boggess Jr., and Jeff Boggess and wife Norine; grandchildren, Tiffany (Cayla), Tabatha (Gary), Tara (Mark), Eric (Staci) and Rachel (Zach); and great - grandchildren, Destiny, Breanna, Markie, Draven, Colton, Savanna, Blake, Paislee, Layla, Eli and Allison.
Graveside services and burial will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, at Pritt Cemetery, Tuppers Creek, with Pastor Robbie Holmes officiating.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Boggess Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 29, 2019