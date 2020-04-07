|
|
JANET CAROL BALDWIN, 73, of Sylvester, WV passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home following a long illness. She was born Feb. 16, 1947 in Blue Pennant, WV to the late Delmar "Jiggs" and Kathleen "Kat" Workman.
Janet was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Joe Baldwin and a daughter, Christa (Baldwin) Pettry.
She is survived by a son, Blake (Tabatha) Baldwin of Flatwoods, WV; daughters, Hannah (Michael Taylor) Baldwin of Sylvester, WV and Christa Cantley of Sylvester, WV; grandchildren: Cory, Taylor (Jordan), Tyler, Logan, Collin, Carter, Colby and expected baby, Holden; great-grandchildren, Braxton and Carson; a brother, Terry (Sherry) Workman of Kenna, WV; mother-in-law, Elizabeth "Punky" Casto and a brother-in-law, Gary (Lynne) Baldwin.
Janet retired from Boone County Schools after 26 years of service as a teacher.
Funeral services will be held, Thursday afternoon, April 9, at 1 p.m. in the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, WV, with Clergy Rev. David Minturn officiating.
Interment will be at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, WV.
Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 7, 2020