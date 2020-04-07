Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home Inc
39687 Coal River Rd
Whitesville, WV 25209
(304) 854-1471
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Carol Baldwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Carol Baldwin Obituary

JANET CAROL BALDWIN, 73, of Sylvester, WV passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home following a long illness. She was born Feb. 16, 1947 in Blue Pennant, WV to the late Delmar "Jiggs" and Kathleen "Kat" Workman.
Janet was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Joe Baldwin and a daughter, Christa (Baldwin) Pettry.
She is survived by a son, Blake (Tabatha) Baldwin of Flatwoods, WV; daughters, Hannah (Michael Taylor) Baldwin of Sylvester, WV and Christa Cantley of Sylvester, WV; grandchildren: Cory, Taylor (Jordan), Tyler, Logan, Collin, Carter, Colby and expected baby, Holden; great-grandchildren, Braxton and Carson; a brother, Terry (Sherry) Workman of Kenna, WV; mother-in-law, Elizabeth "Punky" Casto and a brother-in-law, Gary (Lynne) Baldwin.
Janet retired from Boone County Schools after 26 years of service as a teacher.
Funeral services will be held, Thursday afternoon, April 9, at 1 p.m. in the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, WV, with Clergy Rev. David Minturn officiating.
Interment will be at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, WV.
Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -