|
|
|
JANET F. (HILL) WINTER, 71, of Bancroft, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at CAMC General Division, Charleston. Memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 410 Washington St., Bancroft. The family will receive friends 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the church. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Winter Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 14, 2019