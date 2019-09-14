Home

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
410 Washington St.
Bancroft, WV
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Elizabeth Baptist Church
410 Washington St.
Bancroft, WV
View Map
JANET F. (HILL) WINTER, 71, of Bancroft, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at CAMC General Division, Charleston. Memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 410 Washington St., Bancroft. The family will receive friends 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the church. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Winter Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 14, 2019
