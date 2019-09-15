|
|
JANET F. (HILL) WINTER, 71, of Bancroft, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at CAMC General Division, Charleston.
Born in Heizer Creek, WV, on June 30, 1948, Janet was a daughter of the late Otho Orville "Doc" Hill and Vonna Roberta "Bill" Sigman Hill. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by brothers, Patrick L. Hill and Ed Hart.
Janet retired from the Putnam County Board of Education with 33 years of service. She was known for her cooking, caring for others and in the spring / summer she loved working in her flower gardens.
She is survived by her loving husband, Curtis D. Winter of Bancroft; son, Kevin Karnes (Louise) of Winfield; step-sons, Ralph Winter (Corina) of Poca, Greg Winter (Rene) of Winfield, Jeff Winter (Annette) of Poca and Scott Winter (Jonni) of Hometown; seven grandchildren; six great - grandchildren; brothers, Paul Hill (Margaret), Robert "Bob" Hill (Evelyn), Larry Hill (Janet), Keith "Shorty" Hill, John Hill (Phyllis); sisters, Ramona "Sue" Miller, Marsha Hippchen (David) and Ann Bsharah (Ernie); sister-in-law, Judith A. Hill; special nephew, Derek; special nieces, Ashley and Megan; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 410 Washington Street, Bancroft, with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday prior to the memorial service at the church.
The family would like to give a special thank you to CAMC General, MICU 3 Central, IMCU 3 South and the staff on 7 South for all the loving care they gave Janet during her illness.
You may visit Janet's tribute page at Bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV, is honored to serve the Winter Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019