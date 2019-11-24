|
|
JANET G. BROYLES, 71, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at CAMC General Division, Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Byrd; and son, Mark Broyles.
Janet was a Homemaker and a Charter member of Twin City Bible Church, Nitro. She loved crafting, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Calvin G. Broyles; daughter, Tonya Jean Helper; son, Matthew Broyles; mother, Rena Hundley Byrd; sisters, Jeanie Warner and Lynda Bird; seven grandchildren and four great - grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 25, at Twin City Bible Church, Nitro, with Pastor Scott Bandy officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 24, 2019