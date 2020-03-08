|
JANET GRIFFITH, 68, of Saint Albans, passed away after a brief battle with medical issues.
She was born September 17, 1951, and shared the same birthday with her mother. She was a graduate of Saint Albans High school, but her childhood and fondest memories were in Belle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and Garnet Fix of Saint Albans; her late husband of over 20 years, Christopher Griffith; and her daughter, Sheli McCutcheon.
She leaves behind her older brother and sister-in-law, Ben and Peggy Fix of Canton, Ohio; her loving daughter and son-in-law, Chelsi and Ezra Matthews. She also leaves behind her only grandchild, Amelia, who lit up anytime she laid eyes on her mamaw. She also leaves behind nieces and a nephew, along with a host of other friends and family who have loved her along the way.
A combined memorial gathering will be held in the summer months to celebrate her and her late husband's lives with all of their family and friends.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 8, 2020