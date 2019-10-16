Home

COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Norway Avenue Church of Christ Activity Building
1400 Norway Ave.
Huntington, WV
Janet Lee McDaniel Obituary

JANET LEE McDANIEL, 82, of Huntington, formerly of Nitro, passed away on October 8, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her son, John Cook.
She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Janet is survived by her son, Charles Cook (Nina); two grandchildren, Brandon Fischbein and C. J. Cook; great-granddaughter, River Fischbein, along with all her loving nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, at the Norway Avenue Church of Christ Activity Building, 1400 Norway Ave., Huntington, WV 25701.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the SPCAI, P.O. Box 8682, New York, NY 10001 or online at www.spcai.org.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, W.Va.,is assisting Janet's family and you may send online condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 16, 2019
