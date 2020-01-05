|
JANET NUTTER HODGES, (nee McDougal), 89, of Springfield Twp., Ohio, passed away December 27, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Nutter and the late Lowell Hodges; devoted mother of Becky (Marshall) Duke, Roger (Vikki) Nutter, Eric Hodges, Tara (Tom) West, and the late Anne Carver; mother-in-law of David Carver; dear step mother to Frank Nutter and Ann Crabtree; loving grandmother of 20; great-grandmother of 34 and great-great-grandmother of one.
Friends may greet the family at Springdale Nazarene Church, 11177 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Greater Cincinnati Chapter or Springdale Nazarene Church or , Inc.
See vorhisandryan.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020