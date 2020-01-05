Home

Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Springdale Nazarene Church
11177 Springfield Pk
Springdale, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Springdale Nazarene Church,
11177 Springfield Pk.
Springdale, OH
Janet Nutter Hodges

Janet Nutter Hodges Obituary

JANET NUTTER HODGES, (nee McDougal), 89, of Springfield Twp., Ohio, passed away December 27, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Nutter and the late Lowell Hodges; devoted mother of Becky (Marshall) Duke, Roger (Vikki) Nutter, Eric Hodges, Tara (Tom) West, and the late Anne Carver; mother-in-law of David Carver; dear step mother to Frank Nutter and Ann Crabtree; loving grandmother of 20; great-grandmother of 34 and great-great-grandmother of one.
Friends may greet the family at Springdale Nazarene Church, 11177 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Greater Cincinnati Chapter or Springdale Nazarene Church or , Inc.
See vorhisandryan.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020
