JANET SUE (HERNDON) LEGURSKY, 82 of Monroe, N.C., passed away February 22, 2020.
She was born April 20, 1938, in Kanawha County, W.Va., to the late Myrtle and Clifford Herndon. She was a graduate of DuPont High School and served her country in the United States Air Force.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Ret. W.Va. State Policeman Carl Legursky; sisters, Ina Stephens and Freda Keeney; brothers, Dennis Herndon and Roger Herndon.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Jesse Helms Nursing Center for their exceptional care.
Per her request, there will be no visitation or service. Burial will be at Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 27, 2020