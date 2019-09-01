|
JANICE ANNE HAWLEY (nee BREWER), 81, of Quaker City, Ohio, and formerly of North Olmsted, Ohio, passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle on August 27, 2019, at Parkside Villa in Middleburg Heights, Ohio.
She was born on February 10, 1938, in Leevale, W.Va., and was the eldest child of the Late James D. "JD" and Ethel V. (nee Rankin) Brewer.
Loved ones that will miss Janice until they meet again are her daughter and son-in-law, Beverly A. and Barry Beutell of Strongsville, Ohio; her grandchildren, Emma L., Bryan R., and Forrest J. Beutell, all of Strongsville, Ohio; her sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Neal Bright of Sissonville, W.Va.; her sister-in-law, Mary Brewer of Barnesville, Ohio; three nieces, Sue Ann Gaudreau (Scottie), Jessica A. Phillips (Allen) and Danielle L. Bright (Shawne); one nephew, James D. Brewer; great nieces and nephews, Allen "AJ" and Abigail Gaudreau, and Caroline and Jacob Brewer; many special cousins and friends; and her life-long friend who was like a sister to her, Bonnie Frances Sigmon of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Besides her parents, loved ones that cleared the path for Janice are her husband, George B. Hawley, who passed away in 2005; and her brother, James D. "Jack" Brewer.
Janice was a 1955 graduate of Harrisville High School in Harrisville, W.Va., and also attended East Bank High School in East Bank, W.Va. She was employed at Ohio Bell in Cleveland, Ohio, for over 35 years and worked in management and did training on computer systems. She was proud of her job and forged many lifetime friendships before retiring from Ohio Bell in 1993.
Janice was a strong and courageous woman who was the voice of reason and a source of strength and wisdom for her family and many friends. She was very dedicated to her family and loved making memories together with them. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting (and crocheted many priceless family keepsakes), and flower gardening. She also enjoyed baking her family's favorite cookies while singing Christmas Carols at any time of the year.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, September 2, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, 4203 Salines Dr., Malden, W.Va., where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3. Rev. Mary M. Mason will officiate the service. Burial will be at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019