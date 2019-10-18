|
JANICE FAYE (RHODES) SNYDER, 68, of South Charleston, WV, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Thomas Hubbard Hospice House West, after her battle with a long, rare, neurodegenerative disease, Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).
Janice made the decision several years ago to donate her vital organs to The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where they conduct extensive research on MSA. This was the ultimate gift, made possible with the help of CORE. It was her hope, that one day they may find a cure for MSA.
Janice loved life. She was an avid Mountaineer fan, and she loved nothing more than her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, traveling, laughing, and most of all, Jesus Christ and Elvis Presley. Her smile could light up a room.
She graduated from Ripley High School, class of 1969. She also attended West Virginia State College. She worked at West Virginia Right of Way Division, Union Carbide, and Clearon Corporation. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in South Charleston.
She loved to be surrounded by her family, especially her biggest pride and joy, her granddaughters, Karlyn and Averie.
Janice was the beloved wife of David Snyder of South Charleston, for 48-plus years; a devoted mother to her children, Ryan (Melissa) Snyder of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Jaime Snyder, of Columbus, Ohio. She was a beaming Mawmaw of Karlyn Snyder (12), and Averie Snyder (9), of West Palm Beach, Florida. She is also survived by her siblings: Jack (Sue) Rhodes, Denzil (Jean) Rhodes, Karen (Troy) King, Gary (Sandy) Rhodes, and Ralph (Melissa) Rhodes, as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, and a host of special neighbors and friends.
Additionally, she is survived by her best friend of nearly 40 years, Joan (Mike) Keller, of Hurricane, WV.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Lona Duff Rhodes; brothers, Ronald and Carroll Rhodes.
A Service to Honor Her Precious Life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, in South Charleston, with Rev. Paul Helmick, OP, and Rev. David Biondi officiating. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to: 1. Multiple System Atrophy Coalition, 9935-D Rea Road, #212, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28277. 2. First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Avenue, South Charleston, WV 25303. 3. Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard W, Charleston, WV, 25387.
The family would like to give a special thanks to: Hospice, Miss Mary (Certified Nursing Assistant) with Hospice Home Care, Dr. Michael Robie, Dr. Robert Lewis, and The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 18, 2019