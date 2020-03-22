|
|
Janice Gill
JANICE GILL, 60, of Dunbar, passed away on March 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 16, 1959, in Kanawha County, the daughter of James and Hazel Comer Slater. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jesse Holt Jr.; siblings, Lee Slater, Judy Rowe, Rosemary Tolbert, Hubert Slater, Brenda Seckman, Carolyn Stotelmyer, and Beverly Jennings.
She is survived by her daughter, Christina Bostic; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Dianne Kelly, (Frank); brother, James E. Slater, (Rosetta); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Due to the pandemic, there will be a private service held and a celebration of life will be held in the future.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020