JANICE "SUE" JARRELL, of Van, WV, graced this world on March 30, 1933, she has left her mark behind on September 7, 2019. She had 86 years filled with so much love.
She was a daughter of the late Enola Green. Sue was the wife of the late Dewayne Jarrell whom they shared 61 wonderful years of marriage.
They had three children, Sherry (Kermit) Bender, Kathy Jane Jarrell and her only son, the late Robert "Bobby Wayne" Dewayne Jarrell; three grandchildren, Heather (John) Workman, Jamie (Patty) Cox and Breeanne Jarrell. From there she had seven great-grandchildren, Miranda (Johnny) Matics, Marisa (Scotty) Scott, Hunter Workman, Ashley and Jarrett Cox, and Cade and Carter Price; and two great-great-grandchildren, Jon Jon Matics and Houston Scott that brought the prettiest smile to her beautiful face.
Sue is also survived by two sisters, Helen Vance and Marlene Childers; sisters-in-law, Anna Mae Green, Elosie Green, and Jenice Green; brothers-in-law, Joe (Jeannie) Jarrell, and Jimmy (Mary) Jarrell; her wonderful caretaker, Joyce Evans whom she loved as a daughter; and her wonderful friend Pat and Jimmy Adkins.
She was a selfless woman to everyone she knew. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to so many. We will miss her so much.
A special thank you to Boone Memorial Hospital and BCAA for their assistance throughout the past few years.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 11 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with the Rev. Tom Bias officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 10, 2019