JANICE JEWELL BONHAM, 85, of Kanawha City and formerly of Diamond, passed away February 10, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was a retired Licensed Nurse Practitioner and attended both Diamond Baptist and Witcher Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her father, John Dent; mother, Ida Barker Dent; husband, Charles Victor Bonham; and 10 siblings.
Surviving are her son, James David Hess (Tina) of Ansted; grandchildren, Brad Hess (Ashley) and Nichole Stowers (Justin); great-grandchildren, Abel and Lola Stowers; and special nieces, Joy Lana Gay and Jill.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Bernard Toppings officiating. Interment will follow in John Dent Family Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Saturday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 13, 2020