FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Janice Bonham
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Janice Jewell Bonham

Janice Jewell Bonham Obituary

JANICE JEWELL BONHAM, 85, of Kanawha City and formerly of Diamond, passed away February 10, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was a retired Licensed Nurse Practitioner and attended both Diamond Baptist and Witcher Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her father, John Dent; mother, Ida Barker Dent; husband, Charles Victor Bonham; and 10 siblings.
Surviving are her son, James David Hess (Tina) of Ansted; grandchildren, Brad Hess (Ashley) and Nichole Stowers (Justin); great-grandchildren, Abel and Lola Stowers; and special nieces, Joy Lana Gay and Jill.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Bernard Toppings officiating. Interment will follow in John Dent Family Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Saturday.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 13, 2020
