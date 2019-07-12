

JANICE LEA HUFF BLANKENSHIP, 68, of The Villages, FL, entered into the arms of her Heavenly Father at Leesburg Regional Medical Center in Leesburg, FL, on the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 9, 2019, after a long illness.

Janice was born at home on November 3, 1950, in Red Jacket, West Virginia, and was the daughter of Robert Norville Huff and Audrey Robine Ball Huff.

Janice was a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, and was a retired nuclear medicine technologist.

Janice was a Christian by profession of faith in Jesus Christ as the Son of God and is now sitting before the throne of God in a new and perfect body that is free from pain and her physical problems.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Norville Huff, Sr. and Audrey Robine Ball Huff; daughter, Kristin Oroug; grandmother, Inice Tibbs Ball and uncle, James Everette Ball. Janice is survived by her husband, Carl "Rusty" Blankenship of The Villages, Florida; her sister, Connie Huff Baker (Kenny) of Leesburg, Florida; brothers Robert Huff Jr of Matewan, West Virginia, Terry Huff (Trish) of Varney, West Virginia, Ryan Huff (Goldie) of Varney, West Virginia; daughter, Laura Gil Moreno (Mike) of San Diego, California; granddaughters, Maya and Sofia Chang of San Diego, California; her aunt, Mary Ball of The Villages, FL, and a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Banks / Page-Theus Funeral Home of Wildwood, Florida, is in charge of the final arrangements. A memorial service will be held in The Villages, Florida at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 12 to July 14, 2019