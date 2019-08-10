|
|
JANICE LEE (BOOTH) BAIL, 73, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
She was born on June 22, 1946, in Dunbar, to the late Willis and Alice Booth.
Janice was a 1964 graduate of Dunbar High School and a 1968 graduate of Morris Harvey College. She was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star and attended the First Baptist Church in Dunbar for many years before moving to Myrtle Beach, S.C., in 2016.
She moved and decorated 31 homes over the years. This included homes in Germany and Italy, where she lived for eight years in each of these countries.
Despite several medical problems, she always maintained her faith, hope, and concern for others.
She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond L Bail; several cousins; and many friends and classmates who she loved dearly.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 12, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va., with Rev. Tom Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the memory of Janice Bail to the Beni Kedem Shrine transportation fund at P.O. Box 2589, Charleston, WV 25329.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019