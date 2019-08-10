Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Bail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Lee (Booth) Bail


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Lee (Booth) Bail Obituary

JANICE LEE (BOOTH) BAIL, 73, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
She was born on June 22, 1946, in Dunbar, to the late Willis and Alice Booth.
Janice was a 1964 graduate of Dunbar High School and a 1968 graduate of Morris Harvey College. She was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star and attended the First Baptist Church in Dunbar for many years before moving to Myrtle Beach, S.C., in 2016.
She moved and decorated 31 homes over the years. This included homes in Germany and Italy, where she lived for eight years in each of these countries.
Despite several medical problems, she always maintained her faith, hope, and concern for others.
She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond L Bail; several cousins; and many friends and classmates who she loved dearly.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 12, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va., with Rev. Tom Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the memory of Janice Bail to the Beni Kedem Shrine transportation fund at P.O. Box 2589, Charleston, WV 25329.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now