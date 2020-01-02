|
JANICE LENGYEL, 68, of Sylvester, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
She was born on August 4, 1951, to the late Joseph and Bernice Toney Lengyel. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Larry Lengyel.
Janice was a 1969 graduate of Sherman High School where she was the Valedictorian and went on to graduate Morris Harvey College with an education degree. Also, she received her Master's Degree in Education. Janice taught in Boone County for over 35 years and she attended Sylvester Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by a brother, Randy and his wife, Brenda of Sylvester; nieces: Sarah Lengyel of Charleston, Rachel Lengyel of Sylvester and Brooke Dawson and husband, Jacob of Hurricane; a nephew, Andrew "Drew" Lengyel of Charleston; a great nephew, Jacob Dawson of Hurricane; a great niece, Emma Jo Dawson of Hurricane, a great nephew, Greyson Lengyel of Charleston; a former sister-in-law, Sandy Lengyel Duff; and many friends and family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 o'clock Friday afternoon, January 3, 2020, in the Sylvester Missionary Baptist Church, Sylvester, with Rev. Jerry Pauley and Rev. David Minturn officiating. Entombment will be in Pineview Cemetery Mausoleum, Orgas.
Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family.
Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv. com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 2, 2020