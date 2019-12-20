|
|
JANIE KAY (MASSEY) BARKER, born on August 14, 1958, passed away on December 18, 2019 at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
She was a former employee of the West Virginia State Tax Department and a current employee of the Boone County Ambulance Authority. She loved to travel, read and spend time with family and friends. Her children and grandchildren were her world and her husband was her very best friend.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Tanya Lynn; mother, Margaret Jones; father, James Massey and sister, Brenda Hill.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 43 years, Roger Barker; stepfather, George M. Jones; sons, Jamie (Christie) Barker and Larry (Michelle) Barker; sister, Ruby (Kenny) White; brother, Eddie (Gayle) Massey; grandchildren: Katelyn (Jacob) May, Allison Barker, Nicholas Barker and Autumn (Jay) Hudnall; great grandchildren: Addison Hudnall, Aubrey Hudnall and baby Hudnall on the way and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins will also love her forever and cherish many great memories of her.
Funeral services will be held on Monday afternoon, December 23, 2019 at One o'clock in the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, WV with Rev. Junior Perdue and Rev. Roger Halstead officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV.
The visitation will be Sunday from 6 til 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Armstrong Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 20, 2019