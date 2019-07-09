JANE "JANIE" LYNN (LONG) COWAN, 71, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, in the Cedar Ridge Nursing Home, Sissonville, following an extended illness.

She was born October 8, 1947, in Charleston, WV, a daughter of the late Dana Manford and Betty Lee (Hill) Long. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Cowan; daughter, Cynthia Sigman; brother, Dwight Long and an infant twin sister, June Lee Long.

Jane was a 1968 graduate of Sissonville High School. She worked for the Charleston Mountain Mission where she was a proud and faithful member until the time of her sickness. Jane was very active in her church, she enjoyed singing in the choir, attending the radio broadcast, assisting in the children's Sunday school classes and doing what needed to be done for the work of the Lord. She was a very proud and devout Christian woman who longed for her heavenly home. Jane loved her family and was so proud of each one.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sarah Cowan and Dave McKinney of Charleston; grandchildren, Frank Sigman and his wife, Star of Nitro, Jonathan Sigman and his wife, Brooke of Ravenswood, Katlin Sigman of Dunbar, Zackary Sigman of Charleston; great grandchildren, Cecily Blankenship, Isabella Sigman, Destiny and Serenity Sigman, Wyatt Blankenship, Tucker Sigman and Ellie Sigman.

Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Charleston Mountain Mission Church, Charleston, WV, with Pastor Kenny Petry officiating. Interment will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, also at the church.

The family would like to thank the Cedar Ridge Nursing Home doctors and staff for their love, compassion and care over the past several years.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com

Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, and Jonathan Sigman, Director, has been entrusted with the arrangements.