

JANIS JACQUELINE WILLIAMS, 87, of St. Albans, went home to be with Jesus on June 3, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She made sure we knew of her experience and said, "You cannot see God, but I know He is real. He touched me from my head to my feet and told me He would help me."

She was born in Wyoming County to the late Charlie and Dulcie Hill. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Kermit Hill, Glen Hill and Jim Hill.

She was a member of Highlawn Baptist Church and Church of Christ Deaf Services. She was a part of the Charleston Association of the Deaf, WV Assocition of the Deaf and WV School for the Deaf Alumni. She was a housewife and a friend to all who knew her.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ronald Williams of St. Albans; children, Sandra Snodgrass (Ernie) of St. Albans and Diana Horn (Jim) of St. Albans; grandchildren, Toni Edens (Craig), Cassandra Dibenedetto (Tony), Jessica Romero Brown, Justin Romero (Nicole), Jonathan Prewitt, Andrea Fisher (John), Matthew Horn (Nina) and Rebekah Anderson (Michael); and 20 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.

We want to send a very special thank you to Dr. Michael Robie, for his personal care to our wife / mother / grandmother. Thank you also to the Sorenson Community Interpreters Services for the deaf. Their team of interpreters helped mom's stay in each facility to be a more normal and comfortable experience.

You may visit Janis' tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.

