|
|
Our beloved son, JARED H. GILES, lost a long, hard-fought battle with alcoholism and substance abuse on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Jared, a smart, quick-witted, funny, young man, brightened the lives of our family from the day of his birth on Valentine's Day 1986. No doubt, he was definitely a people person who enjoyed making people laugh to the extent that his father tagged him "Fun Monster" as a young, highly active toddler. And, this enjoyment extended on into his adult life.
He made friends easily both to his benefit and his detriment. Jared was always very protective of, and caring toward, his younger brother, Jordan.
Jared was a 2004 graduate of George Washington High School in Charleston. He received his electrician certification from Benjamin (Ben) Franklin Career and Technical Center in Dunbar.
He was an IBEW union electrician, and he practiced his trade effectively for several years. He had also been employed by Embassy Suites, Distinctive Gourmet, and First Watch here in Charleston.
Unfortunately, despite several efforts at overcoming his issues and difficulties, he was, ultimately, unsuccessful, and we lost him. Our hearts are broken.
Jared will be dearly missed by his mother, Sharon Mask Giles; his father, Clinton H. Giles; his brother, Jordan C. Giles; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial service for Jared will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church at 1530 3rd Ave. on the West Side of Charleston on Saturday, August 31, at 12 p.m. in the afternoon, with the Rev. Dr. Braxton Broady officiating.
The family will receive visitors beginning at 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in memory of Jared H. Giles are made to Prestera Foundation, Post Office Box 2672, Huntington, WV 25726; 304-414-3061.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 29, 2019