

JARREL HUGH STRICKLEN, 83, of Elkview,passed away peacefully in the home he loved surrounded by his family on June 1, 2019, after a short illness. He was reunited with his beloved wife of 61 years, Anna Mae Stricklen, only 18 days after she passed away.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, Otha and Vada Stricklen; brothers, George Stricklen and Ted Stricklen; and sister, Zelda Strickland.

Jarrel was a member of Mt Pleasant Baptist Church. He graduated from Clendenin High School and began his building business. Jarrel was a hard worker, skilled homebuilder, a talented business man and a loving husband and father.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, JD Stricklen and wife, Denise; daughters, Libby Judy and husband, Tim, and Jennifer Poore and husband, Bryan. He leaves behind eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family suggests to please, in lieu of flowers, donate to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mt. Pleasant Drive, Elkview, WV 25071.

A private graveside was provided by Matics Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating.

