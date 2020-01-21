|
JASON BRYANT COLEMAN, 37 of Charleston passed away Thursday January 16, 2020.
Jason was a special kind of soul, whose presence could reach out and touch your heart and always left you with a smile on your face. He lived his life on his own terms and wasn't afraid to let you know about it. Jason loved his boys deeply and always believed they were his greatest accomplishment in life. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Carla Coleman Slater; and great grandmother, Thelma Canterbury.
Jason is survived by his sons, Jason Coleman Jr, Landon Coleman, and Cameron Coleman; his girlfriend Patricia Haynes; brothers, Mike (Tiffany) Coleman, and Steven Coleman; sister, Ashley "Nikki" Campbell; grandmother, Sharon Bowman; dad, Steven Slater; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, niece and nephews and close friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Walker Cemetery, Sissonville.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 21, 2020