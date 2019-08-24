|
JASON COREY BURGESS, 34, of Sissonville, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
Corey was born July 16, 1985. He brought so much joy into this world with his contagious smile, kind heart and great personality. He will be missed by many family and friends. Corey attended Sissonville High School and graduated from Mountaineer Challenge Academy. He also attended and graduated from the Myrtle Beach Golf Academy. He grew up with a great love for the outdoors, and being at "The Farm" riding his four wheeler. Corey loved sports and going to Parkersburg, watching the Chicago Cubs play with his Aunt Karen and Uncle Dale Burgess. Corey also enjoyed playing golf and bowling with his Pawpaw Kees.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Kenny Wayne Burgess; Grandfathers, Kenneth M. Burgess, and Dale Stewart; also, his Uncle, Jeffrey Stewart.
Corey is survived by his Mother, Lori Stewart, Stepfather, James Asbury; Grandparents, Rebecca and Clifford Kees, Beulah and Bobby Wentz; Great Aunts and Uncles in the Gibson family, Nathaniel, Butch, Joe, Mildred and Betty, and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of his Life will be at 5 p.m. August 24 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
Long & Fisher Funeral Home is sering the Burgess family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 24, 2019