Preston Funeral Home Inc
812 Donnally St
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-1179
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Paul AME Church
1108 2nd Avenue
Charleston, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul AME Church
1108 2nd Avenue
Charleston, WV
View Map
Jason Royster


1982 - 2019
Jason Royster Obituary

JASON E. ROYSTER, 36, of Charleston, passed into the arms of his heavenly father on May 27, 2019. Born October 18, 1982, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Jessie Royster, and his maternal grandfather, Bishop Nathaniel Brand Sr.
He attended St. Paul AME Church. He attended Capital High School and was employed by Logans Road House.
He is survived by his mother, Sharon Burks of Oxonhill Md.; his father, James Royster of Charleston; his fianc , Tammy Marcum; son, Tajha Royster (Tajha's mother, Carla Robinson); daughters, Nakiyah and Olivia Royster, all from Charleston; two brothers, Jonathan Royster of Charleston and Avery Burks of Oxonhill, Md.; his maternal grandmother, Lillian Brand of Philadelphia, Pa.; a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. Paul AME Church, 1108 2nd Avenue, Charleston, with viewing at noon. Rev. John Sylvia and Rev. Roberta Smith officiating.
Preston Funeral Home of Charleston, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from May 31 to June 2, 2019
