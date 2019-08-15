|
JAY C. GIBSON, 58, of Nitro, passed away August 10, 2019 at home.
The son of the late William D. Gibson and Betty C. Gibson. He was born December 1, 1960.
Jay spent most of his life in Nitro and was self-employed. He held degrees from Davis & Elkins College and WV State University. Jay was a Master Electrician and longtime member of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors and International Code Council. He worked for the cities of Charleston, South Charleston, and Hurricane as Chief Building Inspector.
Jay had a generous spirit and a helping heart. He served as vice president of the charitable organization, "Rebuilding Together", repairing homes, revitalizing communities and rebuilding lives in Kanawha and Putnam Counties.
He is survived by his brother, William D. Gibson II; Niece, Brittany (Jeff) Beakes; Nephew, Clifton Gibson (Amber Cunningham), and his faithful dog, Boaz.
Jay had strong faith and we take comfort in joining him in eternal life.
Celebration of Life Service for Jay will be announced in the future.
Chapman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gibson family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019