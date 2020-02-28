|
JEAN DORIS (CLELAND) PARSONS, 88, of Scott Depot, formerly of Tyler Mountain, went to be with the Lord February 25, 2020, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, after a short illness.
Jean was born September 14, 1931, in Dexter, Ohio, the elder of twins and daughter of the late Neva Blanche Romine Cleland and Floyd Daily Cleland.
Preceded in death by her husband, Louis "Louie" Parsons; sons, Mike and David; and four brothers, and six sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are children, Pamela J. Layne (Gary) of Hurricane and Ralph Parsons (Pam) of Leon; longtime companion to David, Jan Vance of Scott Depot; twin sister, June Redman of Charleston; sisters, Aundene Wheeler of Dexter, Ohio, and Maxine Wheeler of Belpre, Ohio; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313, with Pastor Jim Russell officiating. Private burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
Agathering of family and friends will begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The family asks that anyone who wishes to make donations: Harper Memorial Gospel Tabernacle, 4431 Big Tyler Road, Charleston, WV 25313 and/or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 28, 2020