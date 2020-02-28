Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home
5233 Rocky Fork Road
Cross Lanes, WV 25313
(304) 776-2651
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Doris (Cleland) Parsons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Doris (Cleland) Parsons Obituary

JEAN DORIS (CLELAND) PARSONS, 88, of Scott Depot, formerly of Tyler Mountain, went to be with the Lord February 25, 2020, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, after a short illness.
Jean was born September 14, 1931, in Dexter, Ohio, the elder of twins and daughter of the late Neva Blanche Romine Cleland and Floyd Daily Cleland.
Preceded in death by her husband, Louis "Louie" Parsons; sons, Mike and David; and four brothers, and six sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are children, Pamela J. Layne (Gary) of Hurricane and Ralph Parsons (Pam) of Leon; longtime companion to David, Jan Vance of Scott Depot; twin sister, June Redman of Charleston; sisters, Aundene Wheeler of Dexter, Ohio, and Maxine Wheeler of Belpre, Ohio; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313, with Pastor Jim Russell officiating. Private burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
Agathering of family and friends will begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The family asks that anyone who wishes to make donations: Harper Memorial Gospel Tabernacle, 4431 Big Tyler Road, Charleston, WV 25313 and/or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -