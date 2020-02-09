Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
|
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
JEAN HERMAN, 93, of Hurricane, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Cabell-Huntington Hospital, Huntington.
Born September 10, 1926, in Fancy Gap, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Eulah (Tolbert) Caldwell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Rayman Herman, and daughter, Pamela Stollings.
Jean, along with her husband Rayman, owned and operated several stores in the Earling and Lorado areas of Logan County, WV, and worked at McNeely Hardware in Man, WV. She was a member of Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, Man, WV, and Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, WV, where she was active in various women's clubs and activities and was a long-time member of the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club.
In her spare time, she loved jigsaw puzzles, golf, game shows and the beach. Jean was also quite the baker and was known for her chocolate cake with "My Favorite Chocolate Icing" and her peanut butter fudge.
She is survived by her four children, Fred (Kathy) of Gaithersburg, MD, Debi (Keith) of Huntington, WV, Sandy of Chapmanville, WV, Jim (Kim) of Winfield; son-in-law, Ernie Stollings of Milton; 12 grandchildren, 16 great - grandchildren, and four great - great - grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 10, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, WV.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the FBUMC Building Fund, 2848 Putnam Avenue, Hurricane, WV 25526.
You may share memories of Jean by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFunera lHomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Herman family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020
