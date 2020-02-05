Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Jean Louise (Crosley) Turley


1952 - 2020
Jean Louise (Crosley) Turley Obituary

JEAN LOUISE (CROSLEY) TURLEY, 67, of Evans, W.Va., passed away January 27, 2020, at Jackson General Hospital in Ripley, W.Va.
She was born June 17, 1952, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edgar Crosley and Mary (Crano) Crosley.
Jean retired from Social Security, where she was an administrative assistant. She enjoyed quilting, music, reading, and animals, including her two dogs.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years, James Turley of Evans, W.Va.; two children, Monica Sexton and Chris Linderman, both of Michigan; and brother, Kenneth Crosley (Jannell) of Akron, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her two sisters, Jo Ann Potock and Jane Wannell.
Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, W.Va., with Reverend Mr. John Maher officiating.
Donations may be made in her name to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, 86 County Farm Road, Cottageville, WV 25239.
Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 5, 2020
