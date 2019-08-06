|
JEAN PITZER GWINN, age 99 of Alderson, WV, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Brier Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Ronceverte, WV.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 6, at 2 p.m. at the Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Alderson, WV, with the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Kanode and the Rev. Sam Groves officiating. Private family burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery, Creamery, WV. Friends may call on Tuesday, August 6, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Alderson, WV.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019