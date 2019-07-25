|
JEAN SMITH, 84, of Charleston passed away July 22, 2019.
She was a faithful Christian and enjoyed cleaning houses.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, John and Geneva Harding; brothers, Avery "Jake" Harding, Orville Harding and sister; Josie Jones.
Surviving are daughter, Mary Powdrill; sister, Beretha Holley and four Grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 with Pastor Terry Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Baxter Cemetery, Aarons Fork, Elkview. Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m.,Thursday July 25, also at the Funeral Home.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Smith Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019