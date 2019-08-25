Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens
Glasgow, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanetta Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanetta M. Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanetta M. Thompson Obituary
JEANETTA M. THOMPSON, age 88, of Elkridge, died August 24, 2019.
She was born May 24, 1931, in Clay County and was the daughter of the late Harm Hobard and Missouri Elliott Sizemore. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Thompson.
She was a retired nurse aid at CAMC General and a former nurse aid at the old McMillion Hospital in Charleston.
Surviving: Daughter, Donna Graham and husband Robert of Robson; son, Terry Thompson and wife Debbie at Powellton; grandchildren, Michael, Brandy, Steve and Kelly; and great - grandchildren, Logan, Conner, Peyton and Vayda.
Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow, with Rev. Joe Darlington officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until noon at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, where the funeral procession will leave for the cemetery at 12:15 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now