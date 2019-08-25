|
JEANETTA M. THOMPSON, age 88, of Elkridge, died August 24, 2019.
She was born May 24, 1931, in Clay County and was the daughter of the late Harm Hobard and Missouri Elliott Sizemore. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Thompson.
She was a retired nurse aid at CAMC General and a former nurse aid at the old McMillion Hospital in Charleston.
Surviving: Daughter, Donna Graham and husband Robert of Robson; son, Terry Thompson and wife Debbie at Powellton; grandchildren, Michael, Brandy, Steve and Kelly; and great - grandchildren, Logan, Conner, Peyton and Vayda.
Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow, with Rev. Joe Darlington officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until noon at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, where the funeral procession will leave for the cemetery at 12:15 p.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 25, 2019