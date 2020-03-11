|
|
JEANIE (SANDRA) MORTON MCLANAHAN, 69, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2020.
Jeanie was a fighter and most certainly loved by everyone. She loved the holidays and wanted nothing more than for her family to be together.
Left to cherish her loving memory is her husband of 52 years, who never left her side, Terry McLanahan; siblings, Pam Shaffer, Teresa Spangler and Charlie Morton all of Charleston; and a host of other family and friends, with whom her memory will live forever.
A gathering celebrating Jeanie's life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Central Community Tabernacle, 1340 Elmwood Ave, Charleston, WV 25301.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020