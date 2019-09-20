Home

Casto Funeral Home
157 Evans Rd
Evans, WV 25241
(304) 372-2081
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Casto Funeral Home
157 Evans Rd
Evans, WV 25241
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Casto Funeral Home
157 Evans Rd
Evans, WV 25241
Jeannette Ann Fowler


1943 - 2019
Jeannette Ann Fowler Obituary

JEANNETTE ANN FOWLER, 75, of Leon, W.Va., was taken home while sleeping in the arms of her savior Jesus Christ on September 17, 2019, at her home following an extended illness.
She was born September 27, 1943, in Charleston, W.Va., the daughter of the late Harold and Myrtle (Richards) Rollins.
Jeannette was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She formerly lived in Charleston, W.Va., where she owned and operated her own lawn and garden business as her love for the outdoors, gardening and flowers were her passion. She attended the Baden - Presbyterian Church and enjoyed country drives, riding motorcycles and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Lawrence M. "Chip" Fowler of Charleston, W.Va.; son, Mark L. Fowler of Dayton, Ohio; daughter, Marnie L. Birurakis (Stephen) of Charleston, W.Va.; granddaughters, Allison Griffin of Florida, Jessica Fowler of Raleigh, N.C., Marissa Poultney of Charleston, S.C.; grandson, Jacob A. Birurakis of Charleston, W.Va.; brothers, Vernon Rollins of Seattle, Wash., Ronald Rollins of Leesburg, Fla., Richard Rollins of Charleston, W.Va.; and sister-in-law, Tammy Fowler (Robert Billups) of Charleston, W.Va.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va., with the Rev. Richard Riffe officiating. Burial will follow in the Baden - Presbyterian Cemetery, Leon, W.Va.
Visitation will be Saturday from 12 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at casto funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 20, 2019
