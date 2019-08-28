|
|
JEANNETTE L. ROGERS, 81, of Ringgold, Ga., passed away at home on Monday, August 26, 2019.
A native of South Charleston, W.Va., Mrs. Rogers lived in the Chattanooga / Ringgold area for over 45 years. Mrs. Rogers was a homemaker for many years, as well as a seamstress. She enjoyed reading, sewing and bowling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bert" Rogers; father, Everette Morton; mother, Mary McCormick Morton; brothers, Robert and Walton Dale Morton.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Rogers of Dayton, Tenn.; daughter and son-in-law, Robbin and Marc Shipley of Ringgold, Ga.; granddaughters, Rachael Shipley, Melinda Lain; grandsons, Michael Shipley and Jacob Rogers; and great - grandchildren, Reagan Crowley, Gage Perkey, Mason and Marliegh Rogers.
A private graveside service will be held at Hamilton Memorial Gardens, with Marc Shipley officiating.
Any memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Chattanooga, 4411 Oakwood Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416.
Please share your memories of Jeannette with the family at www.chattanooganorth chapel.com.
Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, 5401 Hwy. 153, Hixson, TN 37343.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019