Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Elkview Baptist Church
1150 Main Street
Elkview, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Elkview Baptist Church
1150 Main Street
Elkview, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeary Mullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeary R. Mullins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeary R. Mullins Obituary

JEARY R. MULLINS, 80, of Pinch, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Home.
After graduating from Clay County High School in 1957, Jeary went on to Montgomery Tech where he got a two year associate degree. In 1977, Jeary and his family moved to Lynchburg, Va., where he attended Liberty Baptist College and received a double major in Elementary Education and Christian Ministries.
Jeary was retired from Union Carbide/DOW and was a member of Elkview Baptist Church, where he worked in Awana many years.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Duffield; brothers, Roy and James Mullins; step-brother, Virgil Hanshaw; half brother, Eddie Hanshaw.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joanna (Jarvis) Mulllins; daughter, Tammi Mullins Tremblay (Mike), grandsons, Michael Robert and Daniel Alain Tremblay; daughter, Terri Mullins Hanshew (Doug), granddaughters, Brittney Hanshew, Heather Hanshew, Ashlee Hanshew Henderson (Wesley) and Krista Hanshew Sands (Mike) and great-granddaughter, Melody Jo Sands.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, January 6, at Elkview Baptist Church, with Pastor Charles Bias and Pastor David Keeney officiating. Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m. Monday, January 6, at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main Street, Elkview.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Mission, 700 South Park Road, Charleston, WV 25304.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -