|
|
JEARY R. MULLINS, 80, of Pinch, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Home.
After graduating from Clay County High School in 1957, Jeary went on to Montgomery Tech where he got a two year associate degree. In 1977, Jeary and his family moved to Lynchburg, Va., where he attended Liberty Baptist College and received a double major in Elementary Education and Christian Ministries.
Jeary was retired from Union Carbide/DOW and was a member of Elkview Baptist Church, where he worked in Awana many years.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Duffield; brothers, Roy and James Mullins; step-brother, Virgil Hanshaw; half brother, Eddie Hanshaw.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joanna (Jarvis) Mulllins; daughter, Tammi Mullins Tremblay (Mike), grandsons, Michael Robert and Daniel Alain Tremblay; daughter, Terri Mullins Hanshew (Doug), granddaughters, Brittney Hanshew, Heather Hanshew, Ashlee Hanshew Henderson (Wesley) and Krista Hanshew Sands (Mike) and great-granddaughter, Melody Jo Sands.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, January 6, at Elkview Baptist Church, with Pastor Charles Bias and Pastor David Keeney officiating. Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m. Monday, January 6, at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main Street, Elkview.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Mission, 700 South Park Road, Charleston, WV 25304.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020