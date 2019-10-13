Home

Good Shepherd Mortuary Inc
335 5Th Ave
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Good Shepherd Mortuary Inc
335 5Th Ave
South Charleston, WV 25303
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Good Shepherd Mortuary Inc
335 5Th Ave
South Charleston, WV 25303
Jeffery Allen Dotson

Jeffery Allen Dotson Obituary

JEFFERY ALLEN DOTSON, 61, of Charleston, son of the late Charles and Dolly Dotson, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at CAMC General Division.
He was a former employee of Bert Wolf Toyota as finance manager. Jeff was an accomplished singer. He especially loved singing gospel music in church and, in years past, had sung with several local groups in the Kanawha Valley. He dearly loved his family, especially his girls and grandchildren.
Surviving, daughters, Candice Dotson-Quickle, Jessica Mitchell, Gabrielle Dotson, Brianna Dotson; brother, Jon Dotson (Barbie); sister, Linda Moore (John); and grandchildren, Layden, Nadia, Colby, Max, Beckhem, Autumn.
Service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va., with Pastor David M. Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.
He will be sadly missed by his family and his many friends.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 13, 2019
