JEFFERY McCLURE, 65, of Glen, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Josh and wife Sara; his grandson, Jesse, and granddaughter, Natalie; his fianc e, Sandy, and her son, Toney; plus his precious dog, Missy.
Jeff was preceded in death by parents Jesse and Maxine McClure. He was also preceded in death by his late wife, Deborah Adele McClure.
There will be no viewing or service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020
