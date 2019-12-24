Home

Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Jeffrey Alan Kelley

Jeffrey Alan Kelley Obituary

JEFFREY ALAN KELLEY, 56, of Cross Lanes, passed away on December 18, 2019, at home after a long illness.
Born on March 20, 1963, in Charleston, he was a son of Gary Kelley of Cross Lanes and the late Connie Berry. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Wain Kelley Jr. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 24, 2019
